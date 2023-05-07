Sukesh Chandrashekhar Calls Jacqueline Fernandez 'Baby' In New Letter; Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting For Main Atal Hoon

Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written yet another letter to Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez from inside the jail. In his letter, Sukesh addressed Jacqueline as ‘baby’ and appreciated her recent performance at an award show. He also expressed his love for the actress and repeatedly wrote, ‘I love you’.

Pankaj Tripathi won millions of hearts when he revealed his first look as Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji for the biopic, ‘Main Atal Hoon’. And now, the actor has officially started shooting for the movie. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on social media and revealed that the movie will be shot for a period of 45 days. The shooting is taking place in Mumbai.

Filmmaker Atlee, who would be bringing his magnum opus Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan was blessed with a baby boy in the month of January. Atlee and his wife Krishna Priya had taken to social media and issued a joint statement announcing that they have attained parenthood. The couple shared the happy news with a picture in which they were seen holding a pair of newborn’s pair of shoes. The picture also had ‘it is a boy’ written on it. Now Atlee has finally revealed his son’s name and it shares a connection with King Khan.

Rumoured lovebirds Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha have been making headlines recently due to their relationship. Both have been spotted together on several occasions which has further added fuel to the speculations of their relationship. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped. And today again they were spotted together at a restaurant. Parineeti’s brother was also seen with them.

Gauri Khan is not only a doting wife to Shah Rukh Khan but also a proud mother of Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. As such, she never leaves a stone unturned to celebrate the milestones of her kids. Not only did she cheer for Aryan Khan when he launched his streetwear Dyavol, but also Suhana Khan who became a brand ambassador of Maybelline. Maintaining that trajectory, Gauri Khan beamed with pride when she saw Suhana on a hoarding.

