Sulochana Dies at 94: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Big B Says He Had Been 'Monitoring Her Condition'

Veteran actress Sulochana died on Sunday at the age of 94. The actress was seen in over 300 films in her career. These included Kora Kagaz, Muqaddar Ka Shikandar and Kati Patang. Following the heartbreaking news of her death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his condolences. He was joined by Amitabh Bachchan, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit.

“The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan spoke with ETimes and revealed that she sent him his most cherished gift — a handwritten letter. “After Nirupa Roy ji she played my mother in the largest number of films. Sulochana ji was indeed a mother-figure to both the Hindi and Marathi film industry. I still remember the beautiful handwritten letter she had sent me on my 75th birthday. It was one of the most cherished gifts I’ve ever received,” he said.

Taking to his blog, Big B added, “We have lost another great of our Cinema World - Sulochana ji .. the gentle, generous, caring Mother that played in several films with me .. she had been ailing for some time .. and this afternoon she left for her heavenly abode .. I had been monitoring her condition with her family .. but finally the sad news ! We can only pray in such unforgiving circumstances .."

“I’ve done many films with her. I can’t remember a time when Sulochana ji was not part of the film industry. All of us gave her the same respect that we gave our real mothers," Asha Parekh added.

Madhuri Dixit confessed she will miss her conversations with the late actress the most. “Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered," Madhuri said on Twitter.

The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2023

Sulochana Tai was one of the most loved and graceful actresses cinema has seen. My favourite film of hers will always be Sangate Aika. Her performance in every film was memorable. I will miss our conversations may you rest in peace. Your contribution to Indian cinema will always…— Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 4, 2023

Ritiesh shared a vintage picture of Sulochana and wrote in Marathi, “The news of the death of Sulochana Didi is very sad. A heartfelt tribute to this great actress who ruled the hearts of audiences in Marathi and Hindi cinema."

It's a somber moment as we bid farewell to the legendary actress Sulochana Tai. She beautifully personified the role of a mother in cinema for over four decades. Her invaluable contributions to #IndianCinema will always be remembered. 🎞️🙏 #OmShanti 🙏 #IndianCinema pic.twitter.com/8P6b4h5bWa— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) June 4, 2023

Sulochana died on Sunday in Mumbai. She was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites will take place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM.