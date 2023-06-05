Sulochana Latkar Passes Away At 94, Dharmendra Remembers Her In Emotional Tweet

A wave of grief gripped the film industry on June 4 upon the death of veteran actress Sulochana Latkar. There has been an outpour of condolences on social media platforms from prominent members of the film fraternity, mourning the loss of the actress. Now, legendary actor Dharmendra has also expressed his grief on the death of Sulochana Laykar in an emotional Twitter post. Dharmendra and Sulochana have starred in numerous Hindi films together, including Ghulami, Raaj Tilak, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost, and Badle Ki Aag. Sulochana Latkar’s death seems to have deeply saddened Dharmendra.

“Bahut yaad saying… unginnat filmon mein… ye meri Maa they (You will be missed a lot. You were my mother in countless films,)” tweeted Dharmendra. Along with the post, Dharmendra shared a picture of himself and Sulochana Latkar, taken from some movie clip, where they had worked together earlier. The photo captured Dharmendra at a young age, making a sad face, while his on-screen mother, Sulochana Latkar consoles him from behind.

Twitter users have reacted to the post. While some have condoled the death of Sulochana Latkar, others have sent their best wishes to Dharmendra, empathising with the insurmountable loss. “On screen mother or actual, loss of a mother is painful. The emotions at the time of acting were real. Bless her for having the good fortune to be a mother to many,” commented one user. Another concerned fan asked, “Aap kaise hein Paaji? (How are you Paaji) we love you.”

Prominent Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, and Asha Parekh have paid tribute to the death of Sulochana Latkar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a grief-stricken note on the microblogging platform, in memory of the veteran actress, who has left for her heavenly abode.

“The passing of Sulochana Ji leaves a big void in the world of Indian cinema. Her unforgettable performances have enriched our culture and have endeared her to people across generations. Her cinematic legacy will live on through her works. Condolences to her family. Om Shanti” penned the PM.

Sulochana Latkar breathed her last at the Sushrusa Hospital in Dadar. Reportedly, she was suffering from respiratory troubles. The actress was 94. She worked in over 250 Bollywood films and more than 50 Marathi language films. She was known for her motherly roles in films starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand, and Rajesh Khanna.