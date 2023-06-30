Sumanth Prabhas-starrer Mem Famous Released On This OTT Platform

Telugu film Mem Famous, which hit the theatres on May 26, is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The makers surprised the audience with an unexpected release, without any prior announcement.

In this film, actor Sumanth Prabhas makes his debut as both an actor and director. The storyline of Mem Famous revolves around the idea that if young talent is encouraged without discouragement, they can achieve remarkable things. It appears that Sumanth Prabhas drew inspiration from the lives of some village youths who gained fame quickly through social media and YouTube while writing this story.

Mem Famous narrates the tale of three youngsters named Mahesh (played by Sumanth Prabhas), Durga (played by Mani Aegurla) and Balakrishna (played by Mourya Nalagatla) residing in the village of Bandanarsampally. This group of friends leads a carefree life, often finding themselves in minor troubles and facing criticism from the entire village.

Mahesh is in love with his uncle’s daughter Mounika (played by Saarya Laxman), while Balu has cherished feelings for Bubby (played by Siri Raasi) since childhood. The story revolves around how these individuals come to understand the importance of life’s seriousness and the efforts they undertake to achieve fame. The remainder of the film unfolds their journey.

Mem Famous skillfully blends love and entertainment while highlighting a small point. One of its strengths is the film’s realistic approach, with characters that resemble those we encounter in villages. The dialogues prioritise naturalness over cinematography.

The movie garnered a mixed response from the audience. Interestingly, within four days of its release, a special offer was introduced where students could purchase tickets for Rs 99 in selected theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. While the film initially showed promise with good collections on the first day, it, unfortunately, faced negative feedback and struggled at the box office thereafter.

Apart from Sumanth Prabhas, who played the lead role, Mem Famous features Mani Aegurla, Mourya Chowdary, Saarya, Siri Raasi, Kiran Macha, Anji Mama, Narendra Ravi, Muralidhar Goud and Shiva Nandan in significant supporting roles. The film’s music was composed by Kalyan Nayak, Shyam Dupati handled the cinematography and Srujana Adusumilli served as the editor.