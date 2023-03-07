Sumbul-Fahmaan Dance Together, Rupali Ganguly Pose In 'Purane Kapde', Here's Proof TV Stars Had a Blast On Holi

Social media is flooded with our favourite television stars sharing glimpses of their Holi celebration. From Rupali Ganguly to Tejasswi Prakash, Nia Sharma, Shalin Bhanot and others; looked like TV actors had a blast on Tuesday, March 7, as the celebrated the festival of colours with utmost joy.

Popularly known as Anupama, Rupali Ganguly celebrated Holi with her real-life family. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with her husband Ashwin and their son, Rudransh. In the caption of her photos, the actress called the festival ‘Puraane kapdon wali dhamaal Holi’. Check out her post here:

Former Imlie stars Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan also celebrated Holi together. The two attended a bash and were seen dancing together to the song ‘Udta Punjab’. A video of the same also surfaced online and left SuMaan fans in complete awe.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame and real-life couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma also shared a joint post on Instagram to send Holi wishes to their fans. In the pics, they were seen drentched in colours as they posed for happy picture.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot was also seen celebrating Holi with actress Nia Sharma. In a video that surfaced online, the two were seen dancing together.

Ankita Lokhande and her businessman-husband Vicky Jain were also snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at a Holi party. The two were seen twinning in yellow. While Ankita sported a yellow saree, Vicky looked dapper as always in a short kurta of the same colour.

Shefali Jariwala and her actor-husband Parag Tyagi were also snapped together arriving at a Holi party. The couple also shared a lip kiss as they posed for the paparazzi.

Pandya Store actors also celebrated Holi together and sent out wishes to their fans. In a post that Karan Dhillon shared on social media, he was seen posing with his ‘Pandya’ family including Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan among othets.

Bharti Singh also celebrated Holi with her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa and son Gola. They were also joined by Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni among others.

Well, these pictures and videos prove that our favourite television actors surely enjoyed to their fullest on Holi!

