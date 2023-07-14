Sumona Chakravarti Admits Feeling Bad Over Kapil Sharma's Lips Jokes, Says 'Not One Soul Laughed'

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of The Kapil Sharma Show ever since the beginning. She plays the role of the comedian’s wife in the show. However, we have often seen Kapil joking about Sumona’s mouth and lips. In a recent interview, the actress admitted feeling bad about it and revealed how people would ask her, “How are you a part of this misogynist show?”

“The initial days were a little challenging because I remember they made fun of my mouth. They tried it in the very first episode to crack a joke on my mouth, and it didn’t work. It fell flat, and not one soul laughed. Then they dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad,” Sumona told The Habit Coach as quoted by Indian Express.

The actress further revealed how it was Archana Puran Singh who comforted her and added, “I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘why are you upset?’ I said ‘they’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off-script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it.’”

Not just this, Archana also told Sumona, ‘If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated’.

However, Sumona also clarified that even though Kapil mocks her onstage, he often compliments her about her looks behind the camera. “It’s a script. It’s not that I’m actually the exaggerated version of it. I have now come to terms with it. I am a decent-looking girl, and I have a nice mouth. Also, you have to understand, Kapil is not insulting Sumona. There is a certain banter when two characters are having an argument or they are having a banter with each other, a husband and wife,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, the latest season of The Kapil Sharma Show recently went off-air. The comedian is now in the US with his team to host shows.