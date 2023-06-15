Sundar C Praises Vadivelu, Explains Why He's Missing From Thalainagaram 2

Vadivelu, the iconic Tamil actor, has established himself with memorable roles such as Padithurai Pandi, Kirikaalan, Naai Sekar, and Snake Babu. Known for his impeccable comic timing and hilarious one-liners, Vadivelu has been entertaining audiences for years.

Recently, director Sundar C spoke about Vadivelu in an interview with the YouTube channel Cinema Vikatan. Sundar praised Vadivelu’s comedic timing in his film Nagaram, stating that it continues to resonate with audiences today. In Nagaram, Vadivelu portrayed the character of Style Pandi.

During the conversation, Sundar C was questioned about Vadivelu’s absence in the upcoming movie Thalainagaram 2, directed by V.Z. Dhorai. Sundar explained that Vadivelu’s comedic sequences did not align with the plot of Thalainagaram 2.

Additionally, he mentioned that the film has a runtime of just two hours, making it challenging to accommodate comedy within that timeframe. Consequently, they had to forgo Vadivelu’s involvement in the project. It’s worth noting that Sundar himself has acted in the Thalainagaram franchise.

Thalai Nagaram, released in 2006, narrated the story of a gang of benevolent gangsters who face obstacles when they attempt to reform. Vadivelu’s performance in this film was well-received, particularly his portrayal of the character Naai Sekar, which attained a cult following among the audience.

The dialogue Trisha illana Divya (translating to “If Not Trisha, Then Divya") from the movie also became immensely popular. Thalai Nagaram also featured notable actors such as Imman Annachi, Delhi Ganesh, Manobala, Jyothirmayi, and others.

While some may assume that Thalai Nagaram 2 is a sequel to the 2006 film, director V.Z. Dhorai clarified in a previous conversation with OTT Play that this is not the case. According to Dhorai, only the protagonist’s character has been retained in ThalaiNagaram 2.

The film, which is set in Chennai, required a rugged character, and the director believed that Sundar C’s portrayal of Right from Thalai Nagaram would be fitting for the sequences in the new film. However, he mentioned that no other characters from the original movie would be included in ThalaiNagaram 2.

Thalainagaram 2 is anticipated to hit cinema halls in June, offering audiences a fresh take on the story with new characters and an intriguing narrative.