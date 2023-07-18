Suniel Shetty Apologises After 'I Eat Fewer Tomatoes Now' Statement: Says 'I Want farmers To Benefit'

During a recent interview, actor Suniel Shetty voiced his worries about the rising tomato prices. Being an actor and restaurateur, he discussed how the sky-high costs have forced him to make adjustments in tomato purchases.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Suniel said that his wife, Mana Shetty, prefers buying vegetables for a day or two to ensure freshness. However, the soaring prices of tomatoes have had an impact on their kitchen. “We believe in eating fresh produce. The prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”

Suniel has now said that he is hurt by the increased negativity on social media surrounding his statement. He said that his words were misunderstood and taken out of context. “I genuinely support our farmers. I can’t even think of having a negative perception of them. I have always worked with their support. I want us to promote our desi products. I want our farmers to always benefit from it. The farmers are an important part of my life. As a hotelier, my connections with them have always been direct. If any of my statements, which I haven’t even said, have hurt them, I genuinely apologize. I can’t even think of speaking against them, even in my dreams. Please don’t misquote my statement. I can’t say anything more on this matter."

Vendors have reported that tomato prices in the retail market this week varied from ₹120 to ₹150 per kg. This price surge reflects an increase of nearly 15 times compared to the first week of May when tomatoes were available at ₹10 per kg.

Suniel recently made his debut on OTT with the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. In the show, he played the character of a police officer. The series also featured Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.