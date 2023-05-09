CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suniel Shetty BREAKS SILENCE on KL Rahul Not Playing WTC Final Post Injury: 'No Player Is Bigger...'

May 09, 2023

KL Rahul tied the knot with Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya in January 2023.

KL Rahul had expressed his grief over not being able to be with LSG in the ongoing IPL and with Team India at WTC Final. Now, Suniel Shetty has reacted to the same.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has reacted for the first time to his son-in-law KL Rahul’s injury. Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1. The cricketer, who was leading Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the ongoing IPL, has been officially ruled out for the remainder of the league. Apart from this, he won’t be taking part in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia next month.

While sharing an update about KL Rahul’s injury, Suniel Shetty told ETimes, “Rahul is undergoing surgery on May 9. We need your good wishes for that. The Indian team has a marvellous bunch of cricketers. They have good bench strength. I think it’s an opportunity for some other player to get to the WTC final and shine. No player is bigger than the game."

Earlier, KL Rahul penned a lengthy post on Instagram, confirming that he would not be able to participate in the WTC final. The right-hand Indian batter had suffered a thigh injury in the IPL 2023 game no. 43, against RCB. Rahul, through a social media post, stated that he would undergo surgery that will not allow him to travel to London with team India in June.

“As the team captain, it pains me deeply not to be able to be there during this crucial period. But, I’m confident that the boys will rise to the occasion and give their best performance as always. I’ll be cheering for them from the sidelines with all of you, watching every game. @lucknowsupergiants," Rahul wrote in his post.

“Absolutely gutted that I won’t be at the Oval next month with Team India. I’ll do everything I can to get back in blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. @indiancricketteam,” he added.

