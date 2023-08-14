Suniel Shetty Cheers For RRKPK, Gadar 2, Box Office Success; Kangana Ranaut Thanks Audience For This Reason

The Indian film industry that took a major hit during the pandemic, was struggling to come back to its form from the past couple of years. And now it seems in 2023, things are starting to shape up for the entertainment industry since The Producers Guild of India and Multiplex Association announced on Monday that August 11-13 became the busiest weekend since the re-opening of cinema halls. Films like OMG 2, Gadar 2, Jailer and Bholaa Shankar that was released last week have brought the much needed respite by accumulating impressive numbers at the box office. Both Suniel Shetty and Kangana Ranaut are celebrating this feat.

Suniel Shetty took to his X handle on Monday and penned a note about all the films that have done great business in the last couple of weeks.

He wrote, “How fantastic the last couple weeks have been for cinema! Started with #RockyaurRani, and now #Gadar2, #OMG2 and #Jailer have all smashed it at the box office. And with the extended weekend the movie magic is only going to soar higher! Grab your popcorn and enjoy the blockbuster spree!"

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut also penned her thoughts in her Instagram Stories, thanking the audience for contributing to the entertainment industry. She wrote,"Thanks to audience who contribute significant amount of their earnings for movie watching experience. Thank you for choosing us!"

For the unversed, last weekend was stellar for the Indian film industry. It creates an all-time theatrical gross box office record of over ₹390 crore, which itself is an amazing feat in the history of 100 years of cinema. More than 2.10 crore people had thronged to the theatres to watch their favourite films.

President of Producers Guild of India

Shibasish Sarkar revealed in an official statement, “Mainstream storytelling executed in the right way has resulted in the box office records being shattered. A massive achievement like this is a result of an incredible filmmaking team, with cast and crew coming together to create a truly special movie-going experience. The turnout at theatres has infused a new energy in our industry, audiences are responding in numbers we have not seen for a very long time, even the early morning shows are getting sold out. This weekend has been a wonderful experience for people who love mainstream Indian films."

The note further stated as quoted by Kamal Gianchandani, president, Multiplex Association of India, “It was a historic weekend; it proves once again that India loves going to the movies to see great films. This weekend is also an undeniable demonstration of Cinemas being the ultimate place to be part of a shared experience. Cinemas across the country would like to thank and congratulate our Filmmakers and Studios for pushing the boundaries to deliver unforgettable storytelling. This weekend shows that movies and cinemas are back in a big, big way. We look forward to this momentum continuing in the rest of 2023.”