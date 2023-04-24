Suniel Shetty Defends KL Rahul In Koffee With Karan Controversy, Says, 'You Get Kids Excited And They..'

Cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared as guests on the famous talk show Koffee with Karan in 2019. Their appearance caused a massive controversy due to their remarks on the show, which led to a public outcry and a temporary on the duo from cricket. Recently, actor Suniel Shetty, who is KL Rahul's father-in-law, shared his opinions on the matter.

In a conversation with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, Suniel Shetty showed his support for the cricketers and talked about the controversy surrounding them. The actor attributed the issue to the format of the show and mentioned that Hardik may have become overly enthusiastic. He stated that when an anchor repeatedly asks questions in a certain way, it can influence the guest's responses. “You know when that interview of him (KL Rahul) and Hardik (Pandya) came… Hardik probably got carried away. But when you have an anchor shoving it down your throat what do you do? So, it is the format of the show, you get kids excited and they say stuff and then Bollywood is being banned,” Suniel Shetty revealed.

The actor also emphasized the importance of guests on the show being careful with their words and taking responsibility. He said that everyone, including the anchor and the guest, must be responsible. Shetty further added that just because he is unable to answer a question, it doesn't mean that he is inferior to anyone. “You should have the guts to say things as they are and as they should be," he concluded.

On Koffee With Karan, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul discussed their personal lives, preferences, and favourite movies, actors, and actresses. However, some of their comments ended up causing controversy for being misogynistic and racist. Following the up uproar, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended both players, prohibiting them from participating in international cricket temporarily BCCI later lifted the suspension on both players, and they were included in the 2019 World Cup squad. The episode was also removed by Disney+ Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Suniel was recently seen in the tv series Hunter alongside Rahul Sahu, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht and Karanvir Sharma in crucial roles. The actor is currently shooting for Farhad Samji’s directorial film Hera Pheri 3 alongside Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

