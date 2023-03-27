Suniel Shetty is on a roll right. From his first ever OTT series Dharavi Bank to the very recent one Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. the actor has been garnering all the praises and for all the right reasons. Besides these projects, Suniel Shetty also became a proud father-in-law after his daughter Athiya Shetty married her long-time boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. Now Suniel Shetty has openly expressed that he is blessed to have a son-in-law like KL Rahul.

The Hera Pheri 3 actor told ETimes, “I am anxious because that’s my child (KL Rahul) playing. I would wish well for him but through his eyes and seeing him, I have started empathizing and sympathizing, appreciating every cricketer there is here. When your child goes through a low, it shakes you more probably than it shakes the child because he is the master of that form but you don’t know. You are seeing him as a father.”

Suniel Shetty further expressed, “But then when he rises like a phoenix you feel this is something to be inspired from and this is what the team’s tough boys are. I am a proud father. Blessed is Athiya and blessed is Ahaan because he gets to learn about from him. He is calm, composed, and very respectful. I don’t think I could have asked for a better son.”

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding took place on January 23rd at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow in Khandala. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony that was attended by their families and close friends. Soon after their wedding, Athiya and KL Rahul posted stunning pictures from the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be returning to the iconic Hera Pheri franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film had made headlines over rumours and speculations of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors soon and the trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya had shot a fun promo a few days back.

Read all the Latest Movies News here