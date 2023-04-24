Suniel Shetty Is 'Scared to Talk' Due to Twitter, Says 'Abusing Me, Calling My Daughter A B*tch...'

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken out about how social media trolls have “hurt" him on several occasions. The actor also talked about how social media has diminished privacy for most people.

In a recent interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on his show ‘The Ranveer Show’, Suniel Shetty opened up on social media in today’s age and said, “Today’s time of social media there is no privacy, it destroys your life. One sentence edited in 15 different ways, put out in 15 different ways and it’s destroyed our lives. You know it’s made it impossible. I’m scared to talk.”

Suniel Shetty further added, “We’ve been forced to be diplomatic because you’re hammering me otherwise for something that I have not done and who’s hammering me? Somebody I don’t even know on Twitter or on Facebook. Abusing me, my family, calling my daughter a b**ch, calling my mother, for what? That hurts because I come from the old school.”

Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty is often subjected to online trolling. She tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023, at Suniel’s farmhouse in Khandala. They hosted a typical Indian wedding, complete with customary mehendi and haldi ceremonies. It was a small wedding ceremony only attended by close friends and family members. “Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness," Athiya wrote in her wedding announcement with pictures of them as husband-wife.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul is currently leading the IPL team Lucknow Super Giants. Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, last appeared in the TV series Hunter. He is now set to appear in Hera Pheri 3 and reunite with co-stars Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

