Suniel Shetty Offers His Condolences On Art Director Nitin Desai's Demise, Says 'Reaching Out Is Important'

The untimely demise of art director Nitin Desai as come as a rude shock to the entire film fraternity. The 57-year-old was found dead at his Studio in Karjat. Mourning his demise, actor Aamir Khan had attended his last rite at the ND Studio. Apart from Aamir Khan, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar had also arrived to offer their condolences. Now, Suniel Shetty has come forward to offer his condolences and emphasize the importance of reaching out to those who are visibly stressed.

During an interview with the Free Press Journal, Suniel Shetty expressed his thoughts on Nitin Desai’s untimely demise. He shared,

“This is a loss of the most talented art director and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences."

The actor also opened up about Sushant Singh Rajput and why it’s important to reach out to our loved ones, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

Nitin Desai allegedly died by suicide at his studio. The postmortem was conducted by a team of four doctors on Wednesday, August 2. “Postmortem of art director Nitin Desai has been conducted by a team of four doctors. As per preliminary findings, the cause of death is due to hanging. Further investigation is underway," the police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Nitin made his debut as an art director in 1989 with Parinda. He was also the art director of Aamir Khan’s hit film Lagaan. He went on work on several other projects. These include 1942: A Love Story (1993), Khamoshi: The Musical (1995), Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mission Kashmir (2000), Raju Chacha (2000), Devdas (2002), Munnabhai M.B.B.S. (2003), Dostana (2008), and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai (2010). His last Bollywood projects as an art director were Panipat (2019) and Paurashpur (2020). In Paurashpur, he was credited as production designer.

Nitin established his studio ND Studios in Karjat in 2005. The studio served as a venue for several films. However, the biggest hightlight of the studio for several years was that it was the house for Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. The venue was also used for Major Lazer’s Lean On.

