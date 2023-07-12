Suniel Shetty On Rising Tomato Prices: 'I Eat Fewer Tomatoes Now. Superstars Have To Deal With With It Too'

In a recent interview, actor Suniel Shetty expressed his concerns over the increasing price of tomatoes. As an actor and restaurateur, he spoke of how the surge in prices has compelled him to make compromises when buying tomatoes. Suniel also mentioned that he cultivates a variety of fruits and vegetables at his farmhouse in Khandala.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, Suniel said that his wife, Mana Shetty, prefers buying vegetables for a day or two to ensure freshness. However, the soaring prices of tomatoes have had an impact on their kitchen. “We believe in eating fresh produce. The prices for tomatoes are skyrocketing these days, and this has affected our kitchen as well. I eat fewer tomatoes these days. People might think that since I’m a superstar, these things wouldn’t affect me. But that isn’t true, we have to deal with such issues as well.”

Suniel, who usually buys fruits and vegetables through an app, said that the prices on those apps are usually quite pocket-friendly. “These apps are way cheaper than all shops and markets. I order from the app, but not because it’s cheaper, but because they sell fresh produce… I am also a restaurateur, and I’ve always bargained for best prices. But with rising prices of tomatoes, people have had to compromise on taste and quality. I have too.”

Vendors have reported that tomato prices in the retail market this week varied from ₹120 to ₹150 per kg. This price surge reflects an increase of nearly 15 times compared to the first week of May when tomatoes were available at ₹10 per kg.

Suniel recently made his debut on OTT with the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. In the show, he played the character of a police officer. The series also featured Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.