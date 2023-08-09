Suniel Shetty has shared screen space with Sunny Deol in a bunch of films in the 1990s and the early 2000s. The duo has collaborated on Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahaani (2002), Lakeer: The Forbidden Lines (2004) and the highly successful, Border (1997), among others. And now, it seems like Shetty is the latest to join the euphoria surrounding Deol’s Gadar 2. A sequel of the blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), the film has generated a whole lot of buzz and anticipation among the audience and as per trade pundits, it is all set to create ripples at the box office upon release.

Confident that the content of the film will strike a chord with the audience, Shetty exclusively tells News18, “Eventually, it’s the content that works and makes the audience go back to the theatres. Today, Gadar 2 is looking like the most exciting film. Somewhere down the line, it’s the nostalgia of the first one.”

Gadar is largely remembered for its chartbuster music and Deol’s dialogue-baazi and high-octane action sequences. And when it comes to action, many stars from the 1990s have set a precedent. And so, while the film industry might have undergone many changes in the last three decades, the idea of an action hero has largely remained the same. Looking back, Shetty recalls, “When we were struggling, producers used to say that actors with good bodies should play villains. A lot has changed today. They say that a hero should build a good physique. So, kids, have started believing that a good toned body is important if you want to get into cinema today.”

So, does he believe that maintaining a good body has become the sole and key requirement for the young generation of actors? “It’s also their need,” states the actor, who began his career with Balwaan (1992), where he was seen packing some solid punches. “It has become the need to undress and show your physique. It’s a part of being in the movies now. If it’s done in the right way, then why not? You don’t get a beautiful body just like that. You’ve to work towards it and be consistent with training whether you’re taking anabolic steroids or not. Hats off to the kids who’re training and maintaining their bodies!” he adds.

But apart from the love he received for his action films, Shetty is also known for his impeccable comic timing. So needless to say, his fans are exhilarated to see him revisit the character of the hapless and quirky Shyam in Hera Pheri 3. Sharing his excitement about the same, he says, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.”

Speaking about his co-stars, Shetty adds, “I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh ji and I are very, very close. Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realise that 16 years had gone by… It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3.”