Suniel Shetty Recalls Being Nervous When Athiya Shetty Introduced KL Rahul To Him: 'I Felt Jittery'

Suniel Shetty is on a roll right. From his first ever OTT series Dharavi Bank to the very recent one Hunter Tootega Nahi Toodega. the actor has been garnering all the praises and for all the right reasons. Besides these projects, Suniel Shetty also became a proud father-in-law after his daughter Athiya Shetty married her long-time boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul. The actor who is known for his tough and rugged roles but is quite a softie at heart revealed recently that he was quite nervous when his daughter introduced him to KL Rahul.

The actor penned a thorough LinkedIn post in which he poured out the fear he has felt on momentous occasions. It read, “I was petrified on my first day on a film set, and almost never showed up. 30 years later I still felt nervous on my first day of filming with the great Rajinikanth Sir.At home, I felt jittery when Athiya was bringing Rahul over to meet us as a family for the first time.”

Emphasizing further on fear and its psychology, Suniel Shetty continued, “Everyone, without exception, knows what fear feels like. We’ve all faced it at some point – in both, our professional & personal journeys. But here’s the thing – what if we treated fear like it could be our ticket to something big? In my years in films and business, I’ve learned a thing or two about those scary moments. With time, I trained myself to treat fear like little signals that I’m standing on the edge of something great. It’s almost like my mind telling me, “Hey pay attention, something important is happening here! Think about it – whenever we’ve faced something new, whether it’s stepping onto a movie set for the first time or diving into a new venture, we naturally feel fear or nervousness. Just like when you’re hiking up a steep mountain and your heart pounds, fear is a sign that you’re climbing towards a breathtaking view. It’s the moment before the curtain rises on a stage where you’re about to shine. It’s that split second before you take a leap, that could redefine your journey.”

“Why should we give fear a negative meaning? If we remind ourselves that fear is not necessarily a bad thing, and instead treat it like a sign from above, and use it to give that opportunity our best shot, we really could be making the best of it. Can we remind ourselves that fear is a natural part of growth? Can we treat fear like it was a gym for courage? Sure, fear can make our knees wobble and make us jittery, but from my experiences – it’s been like my personal trainer during some of the most important moments of my career and life. Also, here’s the truth – at most times, what we fear isn’t even real. It’s just a collection of doubts. The more you face those fears head-on, the more you’ll realise they take care of themselves. Next time you feel fear, just take a deep breath, stand tall and remind yourself that you’re on the brink of something goooooood. It means you’re pushing boundaries for bigger dreams. Fear is good," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be returning to the iconic Hera Pheri franchise with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The much-awaited film had made headlines over rumours and speculations of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar. The film will go on floors soon and the trio of Raju, Shyam and Babu Bhaiya had shot a fun promo a few days back.