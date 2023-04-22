Suniel Shetty Reveals His Parents Opposed His Relationship With Mana, 'They Kept Saying No'

While Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s love story made major headlines this year, owing to their beautiful wedding, Suniel Shetty is not far behind in terms of sharing a lovely bond with his wife Mana Shetty. Talking about the same, Suniel Shetty in his recent interaction admitted that his parents had expressed their disapproval to his relationship and how they tried to pair him up with someone else.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahabadia on his talk show, Suniel Shetty revealed, “I fell in love with her the minute I saw her. But I used to be called the gunda because I used to have a bike, long hair and that physique and women around me all the time, friends, but you know how it is… and what the impression is when it goes out.”

As for the obstacles that came his way, Suniel Shetty recalled, “I used to meet Mana at four o’clock in the morning on Christmas and New Year but she didn’t once complain. The minute we met, you know, everything about her seemed so caring and so loving. One year, two years, three years, four years and nine years and my parents kept saying no. Her parents loved me from day one, we got along. Her mom and me were a riot together."

He added, “I told my parents if I marry that will be only be this girl or there’s nobody else I don’t want to destroy two lives you know it’s unfair of you pushing me into another relationship because it won’t work. I want the woman who comes into my house and my life to be the daughter, not the daughter-in-law, of the house and I think that worked."

Suniel Shetty tied the knots with Mana Shetty in 1981. Apart from Athiya Shetty, the two are also proud parents of son Ahan Shetty who made his debut with the feature film Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. Meanwhile, Mana heads an NGO for

underprivileged kids.

