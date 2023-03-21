Suniel Shetty Shares Why He Thinks 'People Forgot Him for A While', Says ‘I Messed Up Somewhere...’

Busy with the promotion of his upcoming television show titled Hunter - Tootega Nahi, Todega, Suniel Shetty has opened up about his return to action genre. The actor also mentioned how some of the choices he made during his film career did not work out well for him, and as a result, his career had taken a hit.

In a recent interview with India Today, Suniel Shetty was asked if he feels comfortable working in the action genre, to which he positively responded “yes, for sure." He acknowledged his past mistakes in choosing projects and added, “I had messed up somewhere and that's why they (people) forgot me for a while. Probably my content wasn’t good enough and that’s why it was a challenge for me to take it up again. I am not the same age and I don't have the same energy. Things have changed.”

Suniel Shetty said that he has become wiser and smarter with age, and while he may not be as physically fit as he used to be, he has a better understanding of the characters he plays. “So, can I keep up with that Suniel Shetty of yesteryears, is the question that I asked myself? I may not be as fit or as agile, but I am much smarter than that Suniel Shetty was. I have understood the characters better. I have played my character (in Hunter) with a lot more swag than I would ever have when I was younger. I have understood the character much more,” he added.

Continuing to discuss his acting skills and role in the upcoming TV series, Suniel Shetty stated that he was aware of when to hold back and when to go all out. He recognized the importance of conveying the right expressions and emotions, which could sometimes compensate for his lack of physical action. The veteran actor believed that his portrayal of aggression, anger, and emotions in his character was effective, and people would not feel like they missed out on the action because of his sincere and intense performance. He hoped that his efforts would be evident to the audience.

In the action-thriller web series Hunter, Suniel Shetty plays ACP Vikram, who travels to the seedy corners of Mumbai's underworld. The show also stars Esha Deol, Chahat Tewani, Gargi Mangesh Sawant and Barkha Bisht in crucial roles.

