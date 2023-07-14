Suniel Shetty's Advice To Son-In-Law KL Rahul: 'Don’t Be Such A Beautiful Human Being That We Seem Inferior'

During a recent interview, Suniel Shetty discussed what he adviced Athiya Shetty regarding her support for her husband KL Rahul during challenging times. Sharing that he’s concerned about the negative treatment KL Rahul has received, describing it as “scary." Suniel Shetty said that his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, is a good person and he feels blessed that his daughter has him as a partner. KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty dated for a few years before getting married in a private and traditional ceremony at Suniel’s Khandala farmhouse on January 23. The wedding was attended by only a select group of guests, including family members and close friends.

In an interview, Suniel Shetty also shared advice he gave to Athiya about not fearing success and being prepared for failures in the entertainment industry. Speaking to Mid Day, he said, “Secondly, be someone who believes in your partner blindly. Trust him completely. Number three, he is an athlete. He will travel. You will not be able to travel with him. Be there for him because just like every other actor, they see highs and lows. When they’re scoring, they are at the end of the world. In my time if I believed in Sunil Gavaskar, till my dying day he will always be my hero. I used to fight, beat. No new, nothing would convince me. But there’s so much being vindictive today that just an algorithm is throwing out hatred and AI is controlling hate, not an individual. So scary time.”

Suniel revealed the one warning he would like to convey to KL Rahul. She said, “Don’t be such a beautiful human being that we seem inferior when it comes to you. You cannot be such a good boy that everybody believes that this is what goodness is about and not you, that’s the kind of child he is. I always tell Athiya that you’re blessed. I tell her she is blessed not necessarily, the other way around,” he said.

Suniel recently made his debut on OTT with the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. In the show, he played the character of a police officer. The series also featured Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev in pivotal roles.