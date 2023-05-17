Sunil Grover Is Returning to Kapil Sharma Show? Krushna Abhishek Says 'Why Not? It Is...'

Krushna Abhishek is still hopeful that Sunil Grover will return to The Kapil Sharma Show. Fans of the comedy show would know that Sunil had exited the show after fallout with Kapil Sharma after a fight. While Kapil apologised to the fellow comedian and actor, the two stars have not collaborated since. Krushna, who recently exited and rejoined the show, weighed in on the possiblities of Sunil also returning to the show and said that it is up to Sunil.

Speaking with Instant Bollywood, Krushna was all praise for Sunil and said he is positive that the day will come when fans would see the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show, including Sunil Grover, would share the stage. “Why not? It is up to him. He’s a brilliant performer. I am a big fan of Sunil. He performs well, and it will be fun when we are all on stage. I hope that day comes one day. I am being very positive," he said.

In 2018, Kapil and Sunil had a fallout in a flight when they were flying back to Mumbai after wrapping up a show in Australia. Following the fight, Kapil waved the white flag and also has said in multiple interviews that he has the door open for Sunil’s return. However, the Bharat star recently said that he has his plate full with projects right now and might not make a comeback anytime soon.

“Abhi to aisa koi…ya to puchwalo fir aap (there is nothing like that, or ask him then). I am also busy right now and enjoying what I am doing. He is also busy and doing good work. I am also doing good work. I have already enjoyed my phase of non-fiction and am currently liking the fiction setup, gaining new experiences as a performer. I am having fun. There are no such plans right now," Sunil told Hindustan Times.