Sunil Grover Shares Funny Anecdotes From His Days of Struggle In Mumbai

Actor Sunil Grover, who started his career as a comedian, has made us laugh our hearts out with his stints on television and as well as in films. He has showcased his versatility with impressive performances in films like Goodbye, Gabbar Is Back and Tandav. He is widely recognised now. Sunil Grover recently recollected his struggling days in Mumbai and how it was difficult for him to survive after blowing off his entire savings. In a conversation with The Indian Express, Sunil said that he had saved up enough by doing odd jobs and his parents also contributed money when he moved to Mumbai. Sunil was lucky to move into a posh sea-facing apartment in Juhu. He mentioned that the place was beautiful and thought he would get busy with work soon, so he just partied and had fun.

“I intentionally did not pick up work and was in a relaxed mood. I did have fun and then after a year, I blew off all my savings. I had to move to a small one-room flat in Goregaon east, in a cheaper society. Fir jaa ke aate dal ke bhav pata chali hai (That’s when I realised how difficult it was to survive in Mumbai),” he said.

He shared another anecdote of his struggling days. During his initial years in showbiz, Sunil used to work as a dubbing artist and got paid Rs 750. The place was far from his house and had to switch two buses to reach the studio. Recalling the time, Sunil shared that they used to pay him weekly, so he had to follow up for the cheques and there would be days when they asked him to come later.

Sunil then said that after collecting his cheques he used to go to the bank the next day in Lokhandwala. He later realised that the travel expense was way more than he was being paid. “Once I sat down and calculated my conveyance and realised I was paying Rs 900 for the trips,” he quipped. He even shared that partying was cheaper, so he quit that job.

Sunil is all set for his sitcom United Kacche, which is streaming on Zee5 from today, March 31. It is based on illegal immigrants in London. He will also be seen playing an important role in Atlee’s Jawan. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here