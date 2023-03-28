Sunil Grover Thought He Would Never Bounce Back From Heart Attack, Opens Up About 'Mentally Tough' Time

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover opened up about the heart attack he suffered last year. Grover underwent surgery in Mumbai and also tested positive for Covid-19 around the same time. Talking about the difficult time he faced back then, Grover said that it was mentally tough for him but he finally feels that everything is fine. “I was already down with Covid and then this (heart attack) happened. You have to face it and move on in life. Your mind gets clouded with so many different thoughts. Those 1-2 months were mentally tough for me but now I finally feel that everything is fine," Sunil told Siddharth Kannan.

He continued, “That time you question yourself, ‘Is it ever going to be alright?’ ‘Will I ever be able to bounce back again or not?’ But fortunately, everything went well. Sometimes you tend to think about what would have happened if this would have happened some time later. Maybe, everything happens for a reason. Now I am perfectly fine and enjoying my work."

Doctors had informed back then that Sunil had blockages in all three of his major coronary arteries with 100% block in two arteries.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with ETimes, Sunil opened up about being replaced from a show within 3 days. He said that the makers did not even tell him and he got to know about it through someone else. He also added that he cannot go back and work with the same people.

Meanwhile, Sunil Grover would be seen playing an important role in Atlee’s Jawan. The much-awaited film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles. It will also feature Sanjay Dutt in an adrenaline-pumping cameo.

Read all the Latest Movies News here