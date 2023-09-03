CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Sunny Deol Hugs Aamir Khan In Rare Joint Appearance With Him 22 Years After Gadar-Lagaan Clash
Sunny Deol Hugs Aamir Khan In Rare Joint Appearance With Him 22 Years After Gadar-Lagaan Clash

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: September 03, 2023, 08:30 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan hug at Gadar 2 party. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Deol was seen posing with Aamir Khan at the Gadar 2 success party. Video goes viral.

Sunny Deol made a rare appearance with Aamir Khan at the success party of Gadar 2 about 22 years after Gadar and Lagaan clashed at the box office. The actor hosted a starry bash on Saturday night with many stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, present. While fans are eagerly waiting for videos and photos from inside the party, a video of Sunny hugging Aamir outside the bash has now gone viral. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sunny was seen holding Aamir close as they posed for the cameras.

For the grand night, Aamir was seen wearing a black tee with a pair of denim pants while Sunny looked dapper in a blue outfit. The actors posed with a thumbs up for the cameras and exchanged a warm hug before Aamir left the party. Watch the viral video below:

For the unversed, Lagaan and Gadar had released on June 15, 2001. Despite the clash, Gadar and Lagaan did phenomenal business at the box office, emerging as one of the biggest hits of 2001.

Gadar 2 has successfully replicated that success in 2023. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed on Saturday (September 2), “#Gadar2 is an UNSTOPPABLE FORCE, inches closer to ₹ 500 cr… Await the JUMP on [fourth] Sat and Sun… [Week 4] Fri 5.20 cr. Total: ₹ 487.65 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." The film is expected to enter Rs 500 crore soon.

Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.

