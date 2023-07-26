Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Break Into Bhangra, Dance in Front of Truck at Gadar 2 Trailer Launch; Watch

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 20:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 trailer launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel at the Gadar 2 trailer launch. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel joined the cast of Gadar 2 at the film's trailer launch. The duo was seen dancing with bhangra dancers at the launch.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel danced their way to the Gadar 2 trailer launch. The actors, who reunited for Gadar after 12 years for the sequel of Gadar. Sunny and Ameesha reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena in the movie. At the trailer launch, Sunny and Ameesha were seen dressed in their costumes from the film. While Sunny wore a saffron kurta with a pair of white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sunny and Ameesha were seen standing in front of a truck and posing for the photos. As the dhols energetic played, Sunny and Ameesha couldn’t resist themself and broke into a bhangra as well. Watch the video below:

The Gadar 2 trailer was released on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas. The trailer was launched at a grand event attended by Anil Sharma, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur, Mithoon, Alka Yagnik, Jubin Nautiyal and Aditya Narayan. Set against the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, the film shows Sunny Deol’s Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to save his son who is trapped there.

Speaking about the film, Sunny said, “I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment." Director Anil Sharma added, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries."

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios shared, “It’s an honour to be associated with one of the biggest films in Indian Cinema’s history. Gadar is an emotion for the masses and a symbol of love and patriotism for over two decades. We have carefully preserved all the elements of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in Gadar 2 to retain the magic and essence of the original." The film is directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Zee Studios, Anil Sharma Productions and M M Moviez.

The film is set to release on August 11.

