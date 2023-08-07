CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Sunny Deol And Ameesha Patel Groove To Gadar 2 Song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Published By: Shrishti Negi

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 08:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Gadar 2 will hit the theatres on August 11. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Dressed like their iconic characters from Gadar, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel set the stage on fire with their performance on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Gadar 2, featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, is set to make a grand return to the silver screens on August 11. After a long wait of 22 years, the actors will reprise their iconic roles— Tara Singh and Saakena. The anticipation surrounding the movie is at its peak, and fans are eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic on the silver screen once again.

The film’s creators are fully immersed in promoting Gadar 2 and are leaving no stone unturned to ensure its success. Recently, Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and director Anil Sharma attended a musical night event as a part of Gadar 2 promotions in Ghaziabad. The trio interacted with the crowd. To add to the excitement, they also delivered a spectacular performance on the iconic track Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Sunny Deol made sure that fans who couldn’t attend the event in Ghaziabad didn’t miss out on the excitement. He shared glimpses of the event on his Instagram stories. Dressed like their iconic characters from Gadar, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel looked captivating. Sunny opted for a sea-green kurta paired with a white turban, while Ameesha looked radiant in a traditional yellow suit with orange palazzos. They interacted with fans and expressed their excitement about the film’s release. In one of the glimpses, posted initially by Zee Studios, Sunny and Ameesha Patel grooved to Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, bringing back nostalgic memories for everyone present. The event was graced by the singer Udit Narayan. Take a look:

Last month, Sunny dropped the trailer of the film along with the caption, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with Gadar 2 Trailer. The trailer is out now! Gadar 2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

Director Anil Sharma told ANI, “We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries.”

Gadar 2 also stars Utkarsh Sharma, who will reprise his role as grown-up Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh, Tara and Sakeena’s son in the movie.

