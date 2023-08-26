Sunny Deol and Brother Bobby Deol Share a Warm Hug, Pose For Paps at Gadar 2 Success Party; Watch

Sunny Deol is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The film has proven to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year and has minted Rs 419.10 crores on its 14th Day. Created an indelible mark in the hearts of the audience, worldwide, the makers are now celebrating the success of the film. Having said that, Sunny Deol was seen at the success part along with his brother Bobby Deol.

The duo stepped out of the car. They shared a warn hug and posed for the paparazzi. While Sunny was dress in a black T shirt, teamed with grey coat and blue denims. Bobby on the other hand looked uber cool in white T shirt paired with Cargo pants. The duo donned their brightest smiles for the paparazzi.

Have a look :

Gadar 2 became a smashing hit as fans were eager to see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprise their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. The lead actors were not the only elements that the director retained from the original film. He also recreated the iconic songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava for the sequel. While the original tracks were composed by Uttam Singh, the music director recently claimed that he was not even approached for the sequel.

Gadar 2 released on August 11 and quickly became one of the most successful post-pandemic theatrical releases. The film earned a whopping Rs 40 crore on its opening day. The film has surpassed the Rs 400 crore mark at the Indian box office in only 12 days since its release. It is now inching close to Rs 500 crore mark.

Several celebrities including Kartik Aaryan and Akshay Kumar among others have also praised the movie. Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar also appreciated the film and shared that it has ‘blown away’ everyone’s mind. “Gadar has blown everyone’s brains away because it was a film which was hugely successful in 2001, and now in 2023, it is breaking every record. I have been so glad for the single screens," KJo told Indian Express.