Sunny Deol Asks New Gen Actors To Focus On 'Acting' Rather Than 'Bodybuilding And Dancing'

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 was one of the most awaited movies and as expected it smashed the box office in India on its opening day. As reported by Pinkvilla, early estimates suggest that Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs 39 crore on Friday, August 11. With our social media timelines peppered with videos and pictures of people thronging to the theatres, Sunny Deol has an interesting advice for all the new-gen actors.

In an interview with IMDB, the 65-year old actor explained that actors need to focus on acting rather than building their physique and dancing, “Stop bodybuilding and dancing. Concentrate on acting. You have the talent, take it ahead because that’s what we need. We are not bodybuilders. You should be fit, strong, and healthy - and definitely music is something which is a part of our culture. I know you all have seen my earlier films, and so many earlier actors, plus there are quite a few new ones who are doing great work. Let them be your heroes rather than people who are simply muscling around," the actor shared.

On Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to give box office update about Gadar 2. He wrote, “#SunnyDeol unleashes his power… All pre-release calculations / estimations go for a toss… … #Gadar2 RUNS RIOT at the #BO, is SENSATIONAL on Day 1… FLYING START all over… SECOND HIGHEST OPENER OF 2023… Fri ₹ 40.10 cr. #India biz.Mass sectors and single screens are on a record-smashing spree 🔥🔥🔥… Unlike *most* films - which have major contribution from the national chains [#PVR, #INOX, #Cinepolis] and barely 20% to 30% from mass sectors - #Gadar2 is simply historic in mass pockets. Now imagine its potential on #IndependenceDay big holiday [on Tue]."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres today. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 at the box office. Gadar 2 clashed at the box office with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 but clearly surpassed. OMG 2 is said to have collected Rs 9 crore on its opening day.