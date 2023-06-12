Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol And Abhay Deol Pose Arm-In-Arm At Karan Deol's Roka, See Video

Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol have each established themselves in the entertainment industry on their own. While Sunny Deol has several action entertainers under his belt, Bobby Deol has played both romantic and thrilling characters. As for Abhay Deol, he is known to ooze versatility through unconventional roles that he picks. Thus, it’s only natural that the internet will go buzzing when the three of them are spotted together.

On Monday, a paparazzo handle on Instagram shared a clip from Karan Deol’s Roka where Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol posed together for the shutterbugs. To everyone’s delight, the trio were arms in arms throughout. Sunny Deol has donned a black shirt and blue denim jeans. Bobby Deol looked dapper in white shirt and black trousers. Abhay wore a black T-shirt, black pants and a jacket.

Several fans were happy to see the actor and brothers in the same frame. Many of them painted the comment section with heart and fire emoji. One of the fans hinted, “The trio look the best together!!"

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are both sons of the legendary actor Dharmendra. On the other hand Abhay Deol is the nephew of Dharmendra. He was born to Ajit Singh Deol and Usha Deol.

Interestingly, 2023 is an eventful year for the Deol brothers. Sunny Deol will be bringing the much-awaited sequel of his blockbuster film Gadar. Apart from that, he has Baap, Soorya, Apne 2, Lahore 1947 and Maharana Pratap in the pipeline. Bobby Deol will be starring alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Besides that, he also has Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu in his kitty. Abhay Deol was recently seen in the hit Netflix series Trial By Fire, a harrowing account of Upahar Fire Tragedy. It was based on the book Trial by Fire: The Tragic Tale of the Uphaar Fire Tragedy penned by Neelam Krishnamoorthy and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy.