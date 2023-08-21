Sunny Deol BREAKS Silence On Rs 56 Cr Loan, Home Auction: 'We Are In...'

Sunny Deol has issued a statement through his team about the recent development regarding his reported loan and the auction of his Juhu home about his replayment. On Sunday, Bank of Baroda issued a notice that Sunny Deol’s home in Juhu will be put up on e-auction to recover the loan the actor took from the bank. It was claimed that the Gadar 2 star owes Rs 56 crores. On Monday, the bank retracted the statement for ‘technical reasons.’

Addressing the recent developments, Sunny Deol’s statement said, “We are in process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same." The statement also came shortly after Akshay Kumar’s team clarified that he did not help Sunny with relieving the loan.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the OMG 2 star came forward to help the Gadar 2 actor and allegedly offered to pay a ‘huge chunk’ of the loan to save Sunny’s Juhu home. “Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials," a source claimed while speaking with Bollywood Hungama.

Shortly after, Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson clarified, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is celebrating the success of Gadar 2. As of Monday morning, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores so far in India alone. The film is going strong at the box office and is expected to break a few more records.