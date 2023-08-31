Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On The Viral Video Of Him Scolding A Fan: 'Have Not Done Something Wrong'

Sunny Deol has been in the news today as his Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel has been shattering records left, right and centre. The film, one of the most highly anticipated sequels, has received a positive response from the audience. Fans are loving it and has been trending on social media. However, amid this, a video had surfaced online in which he was seen losing his cool when a fan attempted to take a selfie with him at the airport. The video had gone viral a couple of weeks ago. Now the actor has broken his silence about the same.

While speaking with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, Sunny Deol explained, “Sometimes what happens is that I am constantly running around. I also got a catch in my back recently, but still, I am at it and I have to go along with it. So many times it has happened that I am in pain but still have to keep moving. Obviously, fans love you, and you share that with them. A lot of times, even when it (selfie) is done, they don’t move away. So at that time, I am not thinking if someone is recording me, and what I’m thinking is, ‘Let me carry on. Please try and understand’. There is an emotional connection with fans.”

He went on to add, “Whoever wants to edit and present it like that does it, and those who are doing it are having fun, so let them have fun. I am not going to change because of that. I have not done something wrong.”

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recent release, Gadar 2. The film has already amassed an impressive sum of over Rs 460 crore in India, with sights set on crossing the Rs 500 crore milestone. People are enjoying the sequel to the movie Gadar which is 22 years old, and they are loving Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s chemistry on-screen.