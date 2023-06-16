Sunny Deol Brutally Trolled For Attending Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony in His Gadar Look

Sunny Deol was trolled for wearing an outfit that is similar to his look in the iconic film Gadar at his son Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony. The actor, who will soon be seen in Gadar 2, was seen wearing a brown kurta, patiala salwar and window pane brown blazer with black shoes. The outfit reminded many of Gadar. While it is unclear why Sunny chose to replicate the outfit, fans felt that he was trying to promote Gadar 2 at the pre-wedding ceremony and were unimpressed by it.

“Height of promotion," a social media user said. “Yahan bhi promotion?" a second comment read. “Atleast don’t use marriage as promotion," a third user wrote. “@iamsunnydeol Atleast would have kept the promotions aside. Your son is getting married," a fourth user wrote. “Bhai wahan handpump nahi ukhad dena😂😂," a fifth fan joked.

Sunny was recently seen at the re-release of his film Gadar. The film was screened in different parts of the country and many fans had gone to watch it. The re-release comes just two months ahead of Gadar 2’s release. The film is slated to release on August 11. The film will bring back Sunny and Ameesha Patel on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Karan is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a longterm relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with uncle Abhay Deol in 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.