Sunny Deol Celebrates Rakshabandhan With Fans, Video of Gadar 2 Star Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recently released movie, Gadar 2. The film, which also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead, is inching close to Rs 500 crore mark at the box office. Amid all this, Sunny Deol’s fans tied him rakhis on Tuesday to mark the festival of Rakshabandhan.

In a video that has surfaced online, Sunny Deol can be seen getting rakhis tied on his wrist by a number of his female fans. While not much details about the video are known as of now, it looks from one of the recent events that Sunny attended. Watch it here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Interestingly, this comes at a time when it is also being said that Sunny Deol and his brother Bobby Deol will be celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the first time with Hema Malini’s daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol this year. “Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at this moment because he witnessed the long-time desired success with Gadar 2, and hence he wants to forget all the past and focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister’s place to tie Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol," a source cited by Bollywood Life recently claimed. News18 Showsha cannot verify the authenticity of this report.

However, in a recent interview with E-Times, Esha stated that whether she ties a Rakhi to Sunny or Bobby Deol remains private and beyond ‘anyone else’s business.’

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s daughters from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema without giving Prakash a divorce.