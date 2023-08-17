Sunny Deol Credits His Family Members For The Massive Success Of Gadar 2

Gadar 2 was released on the big screens on August 11 and received a roaring response by earning more than Rs 262.48 crore net at the domestic box office. The film received tepid reviews from the critics but is going strong at the theatres. Sunny Deol, who played the lead, is overjoyed with this achievement. He has credited his son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya for this remarkable accomplishment. According to ETimes, he feels that Drisha has worked as a lucky charm for the success of his high-on-patriotism film. Sunny considers her as “ghar ki Laxmi”. Drisha and Karan tied the nuptial knot on June 18, 2023, in a grand celebration. Sunny danced his heart out during the pre-wedding festivities and the reception of his son.

Gadar 2 faced competition from three big releases: Jailer, OMG 2 and Bhola Shankar. Gadar 2 has still survived the competition and made smashing records at the box office.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, directed by Anil Sharma. Gadar narrated the storyline of how Tara (Sunny) protects Sakeena (Ameesha Patel). They marry and embrace parenthood but things take a turn when Sakina leaves for Lahore to meet her father Ashraf Ali (Amrish Puri). How Tara protects Sakeena from her father forms the core theme of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’s plot.

The sequel is set in the year of Bangladesh’s war of liberation. Truck driver Tara Singh again goes back into Pakistan to rescue his son from the Pakistani general. Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, and others have also acted in the sequel besides Sunny.

In an interview with a portal, Sunny Deol said that he is extremely happy and didn’t know that the second part of Gadar would receive so much love from the audience. He further said that two whole generations have gone by since the makers directed the first Gadar. He feels happy that people are still as excited as they were the first time. Sunny said that he is amazed and very happy. “We need some hits to keep the film industry on its feet," he said.