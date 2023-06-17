Sunny Deol Dances To Gadar's Main Nikla Gaddi Leke at Karan Deol's Sangeet, Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol channelled Gadar at his son Karan Deol’s sangeet ceremony on Friday night. A video has now gone viral showing the actor bringing the house down with his performance on the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the 2001 film. Karan is getting married to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya this weekend.

In the video, Sunny was seen replicating his outfit from the film. The actor wore a brown kurta, patiala salwar and window pane brown blazer with black shoes. While he had hinted he had something Gadar-related up his sleeves when he made his way to the sangeet, no one thought he would set the stage on fire with his performance. Sunny took to the centre stage while the ladies from his family joined him on stage to recreate the song.

Sunny shed all inhibitions as he danced to the song. The performance recieved much love from fans as well. Taking to the comments section of a post featuring his performance, a fan said, “Paaji ki energy abhi bhi zordar." Another added, “Sunny Paaji, Udit Narayan ji, and this song… 🔥❤️😍🙌."

“Oh my god this is the cutest thing I just seen I mean a father is performing in his song at his sons wedding/sangeet ceremony! Super cute ❤️," a third added. Many also dropped heart and fire emojis.

The performance comes just a few days after Gadar was re-released in cinemas. The film was screened in different parts of the country and Sunny joined fans in as many cities he could to go watch it. The re-release comes just two months ahead of Gadar 2’s release. The film is slated to release on August 11. The film will bring back Sunny and Ameesha Patel on the big screen.

Meanwhile, Karan is getting married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya. As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17, and the couple will tie the knot on June 18. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend.