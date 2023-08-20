Sunny Deol DENIES Signing Border 2? Gadar 2 Star Says 'Not Signed Any Film' But Teases New Project

Sunny Deol clarified that he has not signed any new film, contrary to recent reports. On Saturday, it was reported that after the success of Gadar 2, Sunny will be reuniting with JP Dutta and team to make Border 2. The report went viral and fans were eager to watch Sunny return in the role. However, Sunny clarified that the rumours doing the rounds about the films are false. He added that he will make a ‘special’ announcement when the time is right.

“Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then, keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2," he said in a statement he shared on his Instagram Stories.

A source claimed that Sunny and JP Dutta are in advance talks for a film. “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon," the insider told Pinkvilla.

As per the report, only Sunny Deol will be reprising his character and the rest of the actors will be chosen from the talented pool of young actors. “Being a heavy-on action film, the team will be casting actors from the younger generation rather than bringing together the entire troop of Border. Sunny Deol will probably be the only actor from Border, who will be a part of Border 2 as well. It’s all in the early stages at the moment and more updates shall come our way once the film is officially announced very soon,” the source claimed.

Meanwhile, trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed Gadar 2 collected Rs 31.07 cr on Saturday, pushing the Gadar 2’s box office collection to Rs 336.20 cr crores in India. The film is expected to enter the Rs 350 crore club on Sunday and register a spot in the Rs 400 crore club.