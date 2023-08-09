Sunny Deol Explains Why He Does Not Like To Be Addressed As ‘Paaji’

Sunny Deol is all set for his much-hyped Gadar 2: The Katha Continues, which is a sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie is expected to be a rage at the box office as it cashes in on the nostalgic emotions of those who grew up in the 90s. The film will reunite Sunny with his onscreen wife and son, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma while Anil Sharma has returned to direct it.

Sunny has been going all the way to promote Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and is attending promotional events and chat shows to endorse the grand project. During one of his recent interactions with Pooja Talwar, while promoting the film, Sunny opened up about a lot of not talking about facts in the film industry. He said that the industry could be quite merciless when it came to certain aspects.

In recent years, the moniker Paaji has been associated with Sunny Deol. But the actor himself does not like people to call him so. According to him, Paaji is a deep word which means ‘elder brother’ and in a world where people move on easily maintaining just professional ties, it is not appropriate to call him ‘paaji’.

He reminisced about the time when he and his father Dharmendra were trying to launch Bobby Deol into films back in the early 90s. He said that despite his being respected in the film industry, no filmmaker was ready to extend their hand to the Deol family to launch Bobby. Sunny recalled he felt hurt by it. It was then that his close friend Rajkumar Santoshi, with whom Sunny had worked earlier in Ghayal and Damini, decided to launch Boddy with the 1995 film Barsaat. Referring to this unpleasant experience, Sunny said that in the industry, people put up false smiles when they meet you and give out the impression that they love you a lot, but the stark reality is something else.

Gadar 2 releases on August 11 and will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2 at the box office.