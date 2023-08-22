Sunny Deol FINALLY Reacts To Non-Payment of Rs 56 Cr Loan, House Auction: 'Log Galat Matlab...'

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol on Tuesday refused to comment in detail on Bank of Baroda’s property auction notice and said that “these are personal matters." The Bank of Baroda (BoB) had announced Sunday that it will auction Sunny Deol’s bungalow, located in upscale Juhu, to recover a loan of Rs 56 crores given to the actor.

However, the bank on Monday issued a correction saying that “the e-auction with regards to sale notice in respect of Ajay Singh Deol alias Sunny Deol stands withdrawn due to technical reasons”. Now, Sunny has reacted to the controversy. “I do not want to comment. These are personal matters. Main kuch bhi bolunga, log galat matlab nikalenge," Sunny Deol was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, addressing the recent developments, Sunny Deol’s spokesperson said, “We are in process of resolving this issue and the issue will be resolved. We request for no further speculation on the same." The statement also came shortly after Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s team clarified that he did not help Sunny with relieving the loan.

On Monday, it was reported that Akshay came forward to help the Gadar 2 actor and allegedly offered to pay a ‘huge chunk’ of the loan to save Sunny’s Juhu home. “Akshay Kumar had a meeting with Sunny Deol on Sunday, August 20, hours after the news of the notice spread like wildfire. He immediately decided to help the Gadar 2 (2023) actor. As part of the deal, Akshay Kumar will be paying a huge chunk of the debt. Sunny Deol will then repay the loan to Akshay Kumar in a stipulated time. The next step for Sunny Deol is to immediately initiate a meeting with the bank officials," a source claimed while speaking with Bollywood Hungama.

Shortly after, Akshay Kumar’s spokesperson clarified, “All such claims are absolutely untrue”.

On the work front, Sunny Deol is celebrating the success of Gadar 2. Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores nett in India alone in just 10 days of its release. The film is going strong at the box office and is expected to break a few more records.