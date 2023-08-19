Sunny Deol To Celebrate Raksha Bandhan For FIRST TIME With Hema Malini's Daughters? Know Here

Sunny Deol is currently enjoying the success of his recent release Gadar 2. Amid all this, it has now been reported that the actor and his brother Bobby Deol will be celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan for the first time with Hema Malini’s daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

As reported by Bollywood Life, Sunny Deol might visit Hema Malini’s daughters this Raksha Bandhan to celebrate the festival of siblings. “Sunny Paaji is extremely happy at this moment because he witnessed the long-time desired success with Gadar 2, and hence he wants to forget all the past and focus on the present. And this year he might visit his sister’s place to tie Rakhi along with brothers Bobby Deol and Abhay Deol," a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. However, News18 Showsha can’t confirm the authenticity of the report.

Interestingly, this comes days after Esha Deol graced the screening of Gadar 2 and then shared photos with her half-brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the first time on her Instagram account. Esha shared the photos with a caption filled with emojis. She used a strong-armed emoji followed by heart emojis and a nazar amulet emoji, “♥️♥️".

Later, Dharmendra also took to the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a video collage featuring his children together - Sunny, Bobby and Esha. Along the video, he shared a note and worte, “Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing," he wrote.

Friends love 💕 you all for making Gadar 2 a big success 🙏……Togetherness a great blessing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ftvGI5OWGO— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) August 13, 2023

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s daughters from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema without giving Prakash a divorce.