Did Sunny Deol Gatecrash Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's Manali Honeymoon? Latest Photos Hint So

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 12:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Deol poses with father Sunny and brother Rajveer Deol in a latest photo from Manali. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Deol, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, tied the knot on June 18 with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya last month. Following their wedding, the couple went to Manali for a honeymoon. However, looks like Karan’s father Sunny Deol and brother Rajveer Deol also gatecrashed his quality time with Drisha.

On Saturday, Karan Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from his Manali honeymoon. In the pictures, he was seen posing with his wife against the backdrop of snowy mountains. Another photo featured the couple taking a walk in their comfy attires.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was the picture in which Karan was seen posing with his father Sunny and brother Rajveer. This has left everyone wondering if Sunny-Rajveer gatecrashed Karan’s honeymoon. The Gadar actor even took to the comment section of his son’s post and wrote, “We had a beautiful time".

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya tied the knot on June 18. Hours after getting married too, Deol took to his Instagram handle and dropped his official wedding pictures. In the photos, he was dressed in an ivory-white kurta and turban whereas Drisha looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga. “You are my today and all of my tomorrows ❤️ The beginning of a beautiful journey in our lives. We are overwhelmingly thankful for the abundant blessings and well wishes that surround us!” he wrote.

Later, the couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, singer Shaan and Prem Chopra among others.

Karan, the elder child of Sunny and Pooja Deol, made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and will next be seen in Apne 2.

