Sunny Deol Gets Irritated After a Woman Tries To Comes Close To Him, Video Goes Viral

Sunny Deol appeared to be irked by a woman trying to get close to him during his recent spotting. The actor was spotted on Monday, meeting the paparazzi. Sunny was in his best spirits as his film, Gadar 2, made history at the box office. The film collected Rs 133 crore at the box office in its opening weekend. Sunny made his first public appearance following the news of the box office collectiom.

In a video shared by a paparazzo, Sunny Deol was spotted making his way out when a group of fans approached him. The group also featured two women. While Sunny posed for a selfie with a man, he maintained a distance from the women. When one of the woman tried to squeeze herself into the photo, Sunny was visibly irritated by the behaviour.

Watch the video below:

The video left the internet. While a few questioned Sunny for his reaction, a few also defended Sunny for his reaction. “Idk why people are commenting like this… Guys agar aap bhi is situation me hote to irritate hojate," a fan wrote. “Don’t call him arrogant.. Look at the lady… She was grabbing his arm… Koi bhi hota toh irritate ho jata… They r not public property ki koi bhi.. Khich tan kre… Ye bhi insan hai unhe bhi gussa aa skta hai… She should have asked in a good way," a second comment read.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 has put up an impressive show at the box office. Trade expert Taran Adarsh revealed, “#Gadar2 creates #Gadar at the #BO… The GLORIOUS opening weekend proves, yet again, that *well-made* desi entertainers will never go out of fashion… All eyes on #IndependenceDay: Picture abhi baaki hain… Fri 40.10 cr, Sat 43.08 cr, Sun 51.70 cr. Total: ₹ 134.88 cr. #India biz."