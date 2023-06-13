Sunny Deol Grooves To 'Morni Banke' At Son Karan Deol's Engagement Party, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol made his Bollywood film debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. While the movie failed to perform well at the box office, the audience loved him onscreen. He was last seen in Deven Munjal’s 2021 film Velle. He starred alongside his uncle, Abhay Deol, and actress Anya Singh in the film. Now, he is all set to marry his girlfriend Drishya Acharya, and the pre-wedding celebrations have begun. The Deol family is in a good mood, and the wedding festivities are expected to span over three days. Last night, Karan and Drishya’s Roka ceremony took place, bringing the entire family together for a celebration. Netizens have managed to get hold of a rare video from the event, where Sunny can be seen dancing to the beats of music playing at the do. Check out the video here:

The viral video features Sunny in a stylish all-black outfit. He dances alongside a guest who is dressed in a white shirt, layered with a black blazer, black pants and sports black shoes. Completing his look with a cap, the guest seems to be having a ball at the party,, It’s a rare treat to witness the Gadar 2 star’s off-screen dance moves. The video captures him grooving to the song Morni Ban Ke from the film Badhaai Do.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra had shared that he’s happy that a wedding is taking place in the family after a long time. The veteran actor said, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.” When asked about how he got to know about Karan and Drisha’s relationship, he said, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” And what did he tell them? Dharmendra replied, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. She is a very sensible and pretty girl.”

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel.