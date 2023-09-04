Sunny Deol 'Hates' Rajveer Deol Chose Acting Career: 'Dad Got a Hit After 22 Years, They Were Worried...'

Rajveer Deol is all set to follow his father Sunny Deol’s footsteps, by making his big acting debut in Avnish Barjatya’s coming-of-age romance film Dono. With the excitement and wait looming over, ever since the first teaser of the film was dropped, the makers finally unveiled the trailer on Monday, at an event in Mumbai. During an official press-con of the film, Rajveer revealed how his parents hated the fact that he wanted to be an actor.

He shared, “My parents hated the fact that I wanted to be an actor. They wished I studied or done something else in this life because this line is so unpredictable. You are happy for one second, you are miserable, getting work. I mean dad got a hit after 22 years so they were worried how such a mentally draining line. Unfortunately, I just fell in love with acting. I just couldn’t get enough of it. Even now, they wish I did something else and not this."

Sunny Deol’s younger son Rajveer Deol is all set to make his acting debut with a romantic film titled Dono. The film also marks the directorial debut of Sooraj R Barjatya’s son Avnish S Barjatya and veteran actress daughter Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is also making her debut with it. The trailer is out and has already struck a chord with the masses.

Going by the trailer, the film revolves around a guy and a girl who meet at their respective friend’s wedding. Sparks fly and the film is all set to take the audience on an emotional roller-coaster of two people - nursing a heartbreak - and whether or not they come together in the end. The film revolves around a destination wedding and how that brings everyone together.

Sunny Deol, Poonam Dhillon, Sooraj Barjatya and the cast attended the trailer launch. Sunny said, “I have watched the film. It’s a modern-day love story. You all must have seen a film that had produced - Socha Na Tha. This is like that film - actually, even better."

Earlier, the makers released the teaser, which was loved by fans. The teaser begins with Rajveer Deol and Paloma seated by the beach, discussing their mistake. They introduce themselves as friends of the bride and groom. As the video progresses, their chemistry blossoms amidst the wedding celebrations. Rajveer looks handsome, while Paloma wears her mother’s charm on sleeves. The trailer narrates the tale of two strangers who cross paths at a wedding, sparking their love story.

In 2020, Rajveer’s grandfather and seasoned actor Dharmendra made a social media announcement about his Bollywood debut. On Instagram, he posted, ““Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya’s directorial debut," he had written on Instagram. “I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he had added.