Sunny Deol Reacts To Hema Malini Watching Gadar 2, Shares Her Review With His Fans

Bollywood star Sunny Deol seemingly reacted to Hema Malini watching Gadar 2. On Saturday night, the veteran actress revealed she watched the film in cinemas. Hema, who is married to Dharmendra, told the media that she not only enjoyed the film but also praised Sunny’s performance in the movie. Hours after her review went viral, Dharmendra shared a cryptic video speaking about ‘dreams coming true.’ On Sunday night, Sunny reacted to Hema watching the film.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Sunny reposted a photo of Hema at the theatre. The original post, shared by Zee Studios, read, “Jab Hindustan ki Dream Girl ne dekhi Hindustan ke bete ki kahani!" Sunny shared the post of his Instagram Stories sans a caption. However, it is safe to say that he was happy that she enjoyed the film.

On Saturday, Hema told the media, “Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

“Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan," she added.

Gadar 2 is ruling the box office. As of Monday morning, Gadar 2 has collected Rs 377.20 crores so far in India alone. The film is going strong at the box office.