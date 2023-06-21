Sunny Deol Invited Hema Malini Daughters Esha Deol, Ahana Deol For Karan Deol's Wedding: Report

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol got married over the weekend. The actor got married to Drisha Acharya, the great granddaughter of Bimal Roy in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday and it was followed by a grand reception. While Dharmendra attended the wedding and was seen with his first wife Prakash Kaur, his second wife Hema Malini gave the wedding a miss. It is now claimed Sunny allegedly invited Hema’s daughters aka his stepsisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol but they didn’t turn up.

According to an ABP Live report, Sunny reached out to Esha and Ahana as an older brother and invited them to participate in the wedding festivities. It was also claimed that Esha and Ahana were to attend the wedding with their respective husbands. However, the sisters did not participate in the ceremonies. Not only Esha and Ahana but even Hema was seen giving the wedding a miss. Coincidentally, Sunny and Bobby Deol had chosen to skip Isha and Ahana’s weddings.

Despite missing the weddings, Esha took to Instagram and shared a sweet note for Karan and the Deol family. In her post, Esha wrote, “Congratulations, Karan and Drisha. Wishing you both a lifetime of togetherness and happiness. Lots of love." The sweet gesture has fans convinced that all is well between the two families.

For the unversed, Dharmendra is married twice. He was first married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children — sons Sunny and Bobby and daughter Vijeeta and Ajeita. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema Malini in 1980 without divorcing his first wife. Dharmendra’s second wedding with Hema become a top of discussion in media for the longest time. In fact, Hema had herself called it “an unconventional marriage". Their wedding is often discussed on Bollywood fan pages on various social media platforms even today.