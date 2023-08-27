Sunny Deol Makes SHOCKING Confession About Life After Gadar Success: 'Wasn’t Getting Much Work'

Sunny Deol is currently basking under the success of his recently released film Gadar 2. The family entertainer has been breaking all records and creating a history at the box office. The film has left behind many popular dramas when comes to earning. Gadar 2 is the sequel of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was equally popular. But did you know that post the release of the film, Sunny Deol was not getting much work? Yes, you are reading right. The actor, in conversation with BBC UK, revealed that despite the monumental success of the film, he faced struggle.

Sunny Deol was quoted saying, “Before that (Gadar), I had no issues. I wasn’t getting much work even when it (Gadar) was a much-appreciated film of the century,” Sunny Deol shared. When asked the reason for the same, the actor said that the world was changing and how “Hindi film industry was becoming Bollywood”. Sunny reasoned that the corporates had taken over and everything was (calculated) quarterly. “No projects came up. Right now, I can talk about it,” he shared with a smile.

To note, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is widely recognized as one of the highest-grossing films. The actor essayed the role of Tara Singh and his performance was loved by fans. Ameesha Patel was also seen playing the lead role as Sakina. The film was loved for its music and storyline.

Almost after 2 weeks, after it’s release, the film has minted over Rs 440 crores and is racing towards the Rs 500 crores mark. The film has collected Rs 13.75 crores on its third Saturday, thus amounting an overall collection to Rs 439.95 crores at the national ticket window. With this, the film has surpassed the collection of Yash and Sanjay Dutt’s KGF 2 as well.

Released on August 11, Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead. It is an official remake of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha which was released in 2001. Gadar 2 is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war. In the sequel, Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel) are in a happy marriage, and their son Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma, who also essayed the child’s role in 2001’s Gadar) is all grown up now. Their lives are all hunky-dory but a turn of events lands Charan Jeet in Pakistan. Tara Singh then returns to Pakistan to save his son.