Sunny Deol Makes Shocking Statements About Bollywood, Says 'Everyone Was Against Gadar'

Sunny Deol is all set to return as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The film is a sequel to the blockbuster film Gadar, which was released in 2001. The film had clashed Aamir Khan’s Lagaan and did impressive business despite the clash. Looking back at the film’s release, Sunny said that Bollywood was against Gadar at the time. The actor made the shocking claim when he appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. He was seen seated on the couch with Ameesha Patel by his side.

“When Gadar released, everyone in the industry was against it. They said it was a Punjabi film and that it wouldn’t do well. But the audiences proved them wrong. They loved the film and made it a huge success," Sunny said, as reported by India Today.

The success of Gadar gave Sunny and the makers confidence to work on Gadar 2. “When ‘Gadar’ had released, we had no idea the film would do so well. People used to say that it is a Punjabi film and should be dubbed in Hindi. Some distributors also said they wouldn’t buy the film. So we did face a lot of issues. But the audience loved the film so much that they shut down all the naysayers. It is the audience who gave us the confidence to make a part 2,” Sunny said.

For the unversed, Gadar was set up in partition-hit India and depicted the love story of a Muslim girl named Sakeena with an Indian Sikh boy Tara Singh. In the first instalment, Tara Singh crossed the border to bring back his wife. Gadar 2 is directed by Anil Sharma and is written by Shaktimaan. Besides Sunny and Ameesha, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma in a pivotal role.

The Sunny Deol film is slated to release on August 11, clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2.