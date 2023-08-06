Sunny Deol Opens Up About Gadar 2 and OMG 2 Clash, Makes SHOCKING Confession About Lagaan

Sunny Deol is all set to return as Tara Singh in Gadar 2. The actor first essayed the role 22 years ago, in Gadar. While the film was one of the biggest hits of 2001 despite clashing with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan. Two decades later, fans are eager to see if history repeats itself as Gadar 2 clashes with another highly-anticipated films of the year, OMG 2. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the film is also a sequel. Sunny broke his silence about the clash and admitted he is not sure what to expect at the box office.

Speaking on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, Sunny was asked about Gadar 2 and OMG 2 clashing. The actor confessed, “Mujhe kuch pata nahi (I don’t know what will happen)." However, he did speak about the events that transpired during the release of Gadar and Lagaan. “Competition uss waqt bhi jab humne Gadar lagayi thi aur Lagaan thi, aur log Lagaan, Lagaan kar rahe the, maine socha hi nahi tha. Meri Gadar hai, jo hoga so hoga (There was competition when Gadar was releasing with Lagaan. People were siding with Lagaan and I didn’t think much about it. I was releasing Gadar and I thought we’ll see whatever happens,)" he said.

Following the release, Sunny noted that Gadar did phenomenal business. “But Gadar ne jo dandha kiya, (Lagaan ne) uska not even 2 percent or 5 percent kiya hoga jo Gadar ne kiya. When they compare it that way, I say I don’t see the comparison but definitely a good film," he said. Sunny went on to confess that he has not seen Lagaan. “Lagaan I’ve not seen but it was a good film, very good film," he said.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 is set to release on August 11. While Sunny stars with Ameesha Patel in Gadar 2, Akshay will be seen sharing the screen with Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Guatam in OMG 2.