Sunny Deol Opens Up On His Equation With Esha Deol, Says 'I’ve Gone Through Pain and Agony...'

Sunny Deol has opened up about his equation with his step-sister Esha Deol. Earlier this month, Esha hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for the family when she was seen posing with Sunny and Bobby Deol. Their pictures had gone viral on social media. While fans were thrilled to see Dharmendra’s children together, Sunny has now shared how time heals everything.

“Obviously, I’ve gone through lots of pain and agony beforehand, I’ve gone through a lot of processes but as I always say happiness can come and you won’t even know what pain and agony was. It just takes over you and you just forget all those things,” he told Zoom in a recent interview.

“Years back we all used to think life is going to be a certain way. But when you start into your life, things change and then you’ve to adapt yourself to that. That’s why we say, films are fairy tales, life is not so. We want life to be like films but still, the beauty is in life itself where we accept it the way it is and not regret it, don’t hate it, let go of that negative energy and accept it,” the actor added. He further made it clear that everything is fine between him and Esha.

Interestingly, this comes a day after Esha Deol opened up about the viral pictures and shared that she is not going the extra mile to justify her relationship. “Honestly, the picture happened very organically. It was not planned. We are very private as a family. We are very respectful towards each other. I feel that whether I tie him Rakhi or not is none of anyone else’s business. But I think because we are actors, people want to do that moment," she told E-Times.

For the unversed, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol are Dharmendra’s daughters from his second marriage with Hema Malini. Prior to Bollywood’s Dream Girl, Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur with who he has two sons - Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur in 1954 when he was reportedly just 19 years old. It is claimed that Dharmendra married Hema without giving Prakash a divorce.