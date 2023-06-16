Sunny Deol Owns The Dance Floor As He Grooves To Nach Punjaban At Son Karan's Pre-Wedding Bash; Watch

Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol is all set to get married to his long-time girlfriend Drisha Acharya, in a grand ceremony on June 18 in Mumbai. The roka ceremony was held recently and on Thursday haldi function was held. The pre-wedding celebration is going on in full swing and pictures, videos are also circulating on social media. One such video of Sunny Deol dancing his heart out at the pre-wedding festivities has also gone viral today.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sunny, who is dressed in a black colour shirt and pants, can be seen dancing with full joy to Nach Punjaban song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo. We can also Bobby Deol in the video who is watching his brother dancing and smiling. Everyone in the family is super excited about this wedding as it is very much visible in the video. Fans have flooded the comment section as the video surfaced online. One of the fans wrote, “Dancing celebration in a very simple and decent way…like no other Bollywood celebs.” Another wrote, “I really loved the way they are celebrating n also the decor and arrangements looks so sweet ND decent.”

Watch the video here:

As per a report by India Today, Karan-Drisha’s Sangeet, Mehendi, and Haldi will take place between June 15 and June 17. The Deol family have also planned a reception for the couple post the wedding for the industry friends to attend. On Thursday, Sunny was spotted greeting the media amid the mehendi ceremony. He was spotted showing off his unique mehendi to the cameras. Sunny and the family also sent ladoos for the media gathered outside the mehendi ceremony venue.

A few weeks ago, a Times of India report further claimed that Karan and Drisha have known each other for long and were in a long-term relationship for nearly six years. While Karan Deol made his acting debut with the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, he has also worked with Uncle Abhay Deol in the 2021 film Velle. Karan’s soon-to-be wife Drisha Acharya is a fashion designer and great-granddaughter of Bimal Roy.

In an interview with ETimes, Dharmendra shared that he’s happy that a wedding is taking place in the family after a long time. The veteran actor said, “Karan is a very good boy. He is a very caring person. Bahut acha lag raha hai that he has found his partner.” When asked about how he got to know about Karan and Drisha’s relationship, he said, “Pata toh chal jata hai. Lekin haan, he first told his mother (Sunny’s wife, Pooja Deol) who then told Sunny, who then told me.” And what did he tell them? Dharmendra replied, “I said ‘Go ahead if Karan likes her’. Then, I met Drisha. She is a very sensible and pretty girl.”

Sunny Deol will be next seen in Gadar 2 alongside Ameesha Patel.